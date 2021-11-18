Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Mattel worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

