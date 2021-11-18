Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of M.D.C. worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.