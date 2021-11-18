Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Syneos Health worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

