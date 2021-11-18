Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,616,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in FOX by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

