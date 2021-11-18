Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.07 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,722 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Vericel worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vericel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,233.00 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.