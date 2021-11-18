Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,343 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 144.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 104,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

