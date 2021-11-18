Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,925 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of NorthWestern worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

