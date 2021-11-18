Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 39,778 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $55.28 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

