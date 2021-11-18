Royal Bank of Canada Raises Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$18.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Melcor Developments stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.62. 4,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$6.91 and a 52-week high of C$15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46.
About Melcor Developments
