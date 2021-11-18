Royal Bank of Canada Raises Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$18.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Melcor Developments stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.62. 4,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$6.91 and a 52-week high of C$15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

