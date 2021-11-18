Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

