Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 929.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.20% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 925.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 800,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 722,628 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 919.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 533,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 413,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,620 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 937.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 206,844 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,127.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 181,747 shares during the period.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01.

