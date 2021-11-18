Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LDSCY stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

