Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,597 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 655.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.