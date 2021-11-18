Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,860 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

VTWG stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $183.11 and a 1 year high of $247.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

