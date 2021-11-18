Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.09% of Miller Industries worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Miller Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLR opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $416.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.