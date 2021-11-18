Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

RGLD stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

