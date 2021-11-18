Royal Mail plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.70 (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RMG opened at GBX 472.90 ($6.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 924.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

RMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 630.33 ($8.24).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

