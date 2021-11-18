Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 165,852 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 2,381,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

