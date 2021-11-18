RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $498,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 1,449,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

