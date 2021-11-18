RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $498,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RES stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 1,449,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.43.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
