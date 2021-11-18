RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.56

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.56 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 126.94 ($1.66). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 83,070 shares changing hands.

RPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The company has a market cap of £346.89 million and a PE ratio of 59.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.56.

In related news, insider John Douglas purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,309.90).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

