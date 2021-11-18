Rune (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $320.64 or 0.00565611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $41,970.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00068535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,870.68 or 1.00319116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.09 or 0.06964377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 10,455 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

