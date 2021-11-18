Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$608,735.39 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$871,762.16.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.09. 182,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,686. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.38 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.