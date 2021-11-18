RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Jesse Anderson Corley Buys 8,150 Shares

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RxSight stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 83,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 6.04. RxSight Inc has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXST shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

