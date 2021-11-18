Ryo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $12,946.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,693.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.74 or 0.07009016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00359554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.62 or 0.00973447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00084572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.00394585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00262382 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

