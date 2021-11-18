Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SBR stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.52.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 160.71%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
