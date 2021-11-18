Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 160.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $486,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

