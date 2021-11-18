SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,810.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $344,810.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,111.38 or 1.00448469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.78 or 0.07071823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,078,905 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,310 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

