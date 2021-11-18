Safe Haven (SHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $1.24 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.41 or 0.00857613 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

