SafeBlast One Day Volume Tops $158,109.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $158,109.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,907.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.13 or 0.00985789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00261543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028519 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

