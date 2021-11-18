SafeCoin (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,482.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $2,482.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.40 or 0.98108115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00314903 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00519780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.77 or 0.00187518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001259 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

