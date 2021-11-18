Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Safehold worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 872,754 shares of company stock valued at $65,913,182 and have sold 116,500 shares valued at $10,389,239. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

