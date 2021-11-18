Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,269 ($16.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

