Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $44.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 113.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.