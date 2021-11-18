SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL):
- 11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – SailPoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – SailPoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SAIL opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.