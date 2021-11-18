Salem Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 2.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

