Salem Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 16,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,698. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

