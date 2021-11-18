Salem Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,641. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.