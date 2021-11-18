Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.03. 22,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,115. The company has a market cap of $231.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.82 and a 200 day moving average of $432.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

