SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and $41,848.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

