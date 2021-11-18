San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 83,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,063. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.