Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Sandbridge X2 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 7,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,128. Sandbridge X2 has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBII. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

