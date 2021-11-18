SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 1,284,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $449.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.93. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

