Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.63 ($143.10).

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €127.95 ($150.53). 286,452 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.24. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

