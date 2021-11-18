Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.40

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 3735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of research firms have commented on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

