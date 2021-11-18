Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

SAPIF opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

