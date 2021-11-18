Sarah Gow Acquires 40,000 Shares of AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) Stock

AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) insider Sarah Gow acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($68,983.54).

ARB opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. AltShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360.08 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £653.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.