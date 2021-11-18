Saurabh Saha Purchases 23,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 253,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,772. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

