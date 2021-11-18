Savix Market Capitalization Tops $237,509.99 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00007236 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $237,509.99 and approximately $13,326.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,811 coins and its circulating supply is 57,361 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.