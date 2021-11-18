SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $132.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

