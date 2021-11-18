Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 8.7%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.36. 4,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 253,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

