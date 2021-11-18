Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the October 14th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.57%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.